WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Concerned citizens will rally outside National Fuel's Williamsville headquarters at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The main concern: a 97-mile pipeline running from Western Pennsylvania, through Western New York, then into Canada. Some citizens are concerned the project could lead to water contamination and other types of pollution.

Plans for the pipeline project were released in 2015.

Rally organizers, which include the Sierra Club Niagara Group, said the event would last three hours.