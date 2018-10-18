BUFFALO, N.Y. - Maritime Charter School is growing and ready to expand it’s South Buffalo location on Buffum Street.

The concern is that the expansion may be sacred burial grounds. It is where the remains of Red Jacket were before he was placed inside Forest Lawn.

South District Councilman Chris Scanlon says the city approved a special use permit for the expansion back in June.

“Since that time while we were on recess, the council received two letters, one requesting a literature search and the other an archeological field survey," said Councilman Scanlon.

Maritime School officials asked that the permit to expand be rescinded so they could have more studies. “They wanted to do so to be in accordance with the historic preservation office and also they wanted to do things that would comply with any concerns the Seneca Nation might have."

The President of the Seneca Nation sent this statement:

“Due to the historic and cultural significance of the site, the Seneca Nation wants to ensure that any development is handled with the appropriate attention and sensitivity. We will be meeting with school officials and have offered to have representatives from our Tribal Historic Preservation Office monitor any activity at the site. We look forward to our discussion.”

