BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers experienced longer-than-usual wait times Friday because of a computer outage impacting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection intake nationwide.

Not only did it impact our local borders, it also caused some major delays at some of the nation's busiest airports.

Video shows international travelers waiting in long lines, jammed into terminals as they waited to be let into the United States in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The agency says it doesn't believe there was any sort of hack.

RELATED: U.S. Customs and Border Protection hiring officers in Buffalo

RELATED: U.S. Customs and Border Protection stops human smuggler in Lewiston, NY

RELATED: FIRST ON 2: CBP returns some officers to Buffalo & other northern border crossings