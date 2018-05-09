BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Comptroller Mark Schroeder wants an audit done by an outside firm of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. He also said the BMHA should pay for it at a cost of $50,000.

Schroeder sent a letter to the Mayor of Buffalo and the Buffalo Common Council calling for a "wide-ranging and comprehensive internal audit."

The Comptroller said there are not daily, weekly or monthly audit functions in place at the housing authority and that needs to change.

Reports have indicated BMHA has paid above cost for items. Schroeder is requesting that his office is given permission to find a qualified auditor by issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) and set the evaluation criteria.

You can read the letter in full below:

When asked by 2 On Your Side why his office can't conduct the audit, Schroeder said "we have a very small audit department."

Schroeder wants the housing authority to foot the cost of the audit which he says will cost $50,000. "If they force me to have the citizens of Buffalo pay for this audit, then I may ask for a forensic audit. A forensic audit would show is there any fraud or embezzlement."

BMHA officials are looking to hire someone to oversee purchasing.

The Buffalo Common Council's Finance committee will discuss this issue at its next meeting on September 11.

HUD is expected to release the results of its audit as soon as next week.

© 2018 WGRZ