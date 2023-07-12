x
Compost services made available to City of Buffalo residents

Scrap It! Curbside is a new opportunity for residents to utilize composting for free in the city.
Credit: Scrap It! Curbside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to give composting a try but are not sure where to start?

The City of Buffalo has teamed up with Farmer Pirates Compost LLC to offer residents a new free way to compost their household food scraps.

On their website, it says "Farmer Pirates Compost is dedicated to providing high-quality compost and composting services to the Buffalo area."

They list the benefits of composting as:  

  • Saving landfill space
  • Supporting local businesses
  • Supporting sustainable agriculture
  • Improving soil and plant fertility
  • Eliminating the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides
  • Increasing soil microbial activity

Eligible residents that are interested in taking advantage of this free service can pre-register for the curbside compost pickup program at www.farmerpirates.com/scrapitcurbside

All districts within the city are eligible for enrollment, as well as West Seneca through their pilot program.

How their service works are:

  • Simply collect your food scraps in an easy-to-clean container with a tight-fitting lid such as a Tupperware, metal bowl, bucket, etc.
  • Empty your scraps into your brown tote. Be sure to snap the lid closed each time.
  • On trash pickup day simply wheel your brown tote to the curb alongside your garbage and recycling.
  • Farmer Pirates Compost will empty it and leave a new compostable liner.

To find out the specifics of what items they will collect and to learn more visit www.farmerpirates.com 

