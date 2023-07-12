Compost services made available to City of Buffalo residents

Scrap It! Curbside is a new opportunity for residents to utilize composting for free in the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to give composting a try but are not sure where to start?

The City of Buffalo has teamed up with Farmer Pirates Compost LLC to offer residents a new free way to compost their household food scraps.

On their website, it says "Farmer Pirates Compost is dedicated to providing high-quality compost and composting services to the Buffalo area."

They list the benefits of composting as:

Saving landfill space

Supporting local businesses

Supporting sustainable agriculture

Improving soil and plant fertility

Eliminating the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides

Increasing soil microbial activity

Eligible residents that are interested in taking advantage of this free service can pre-register for the curbside compost pickup program at www.farmerpirates.com/scrapitcurbside

All districts within the city are eligible for enrollment, as well as West Seneca through their pilot program.

How their service works are:

Simply collect your food scraps in an easy-to-clean container with a tight-fitting lid such as a Tupperware, metal bowl, bucket, etc.

Empty your scraps into your brown tote. Be sure to snap the lid closed each time.

On trash pickup day simply wheel your brown tote to the curb alongside your garbage and recycling.

Farmer Pirates Compost will empty it and leave a new compostable liner.