Compost services made available to City of Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to give composting a try but are not sure where to start?
The City of Buffalo has teamed up with Farmer Pirates Compost LLC to offer residents a new free way to compost their household food scraps.
On their website, it says "Farmer Pirates Compost is dedicated to providing high-quality compost and composting services to the Buffalo area."
They list the benefits of composting as:
- Saving landfill space
- Supporting local businesses
- Supporting sustainable agriculture
- Improving soil and plant fertility
- Eliminating the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides
- Increasing soil microbial activity
Eligible residents that are interested in taking advantage of this free service can pre-register for the curbside compost pickup program at www.farmerpirates.com/scrapitcurbside
All districts within the city are eligible for enrollment, as well as West Seneca through their pilot program.
How their service works are:
- Simply collect your food scraps in an easy-to-clean container with a tight-fitting lid such as a Tupperware, metal bowl, bucket, etc.
- Empty your scraps into your brown tote. Be sure to snap the lid closed each time.
- On trash pickup day simply wheel your brown tote to the curb alongside your garbage and recycling.
- Farmer Pirates Compost will empty it and leave a new compostable liner.
To find out the specifics of what items they will collect and to learn more visit www.farmerpirates.com