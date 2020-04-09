Competition launched to sign up more seasonal vendors for the Broadway Market

'Start Up Fillmore' program award winners will receive a 50% match for their first seasonal rent costs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — East Side officials and stakeholders gathered at the Broadway Market Friday with a unique idea to breathe some new life into the iconic landmark.

The aim of the 'Start Up Fillmore' competition is to encourage and support small business owners in the area to become a new seasonal vendor at the market. Winners will received a 50% match for their first seasonal rent costs.

The program hopes to make it easier and provide technical assistance to entrepreneurs who live or operate their businesses within one mile of the market.