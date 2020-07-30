Companies, colleges increase diversity and inclusion efforts

After weeks of protests, diversity and inclusion efforts are getting increased attention across Western New York and nationwide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Businesses nationwide have faced criticism about their response to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The public is now actively holding companies responsible for their past and demanding change. 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger took a look at what's being done locally to address concerns.

SUNY Buffalo State College has begun looking at additional ways to ensure an inclusive environment for faculty and staff. Crystal Rodriguez is the chief of staff to the president of the college and the chief diversity officer.

She says the recent protests have forced leadership at the college to have a lot of uncomfortable, but necessary, conversations about race and ways to improve the culture of the college.

Additionally, she explained the school does well in bringing in a diverse student population, but there’s room to improve in diverse faculty and staff.

Before her interview, Rodriguez explained she submitted a renewal plan to the state for more funding to help recruit diverse faculty and staff to the college.

"We want to enthusiastically recruit faculty from underrepresented populations and not only connect them to the campus but also connect them to the community so that they feel like they can make a home here and make a long-term commitment to Buffalo State and to our students," she said.

Evergreen Health is also taking steps to address diversity concerns. The company’s Equity and Inclusion Officer, Ekua Mends-Aidoo, told 2 On Your Side there were already plans to address diversity concerns but the recent protests and increased attention on health disparities due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Evergreen Health to pick up the pace.

Mends-Aidoo says Evergreen Health is working on a three-year plan that includes listening to staff within the organization and patients, with a larger goal of making sure their addressing the needs of the entire community and patients interact with staff that is as diverse as the people they’re helping.