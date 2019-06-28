LANCASTER, N.Y. — Their work here — or rather at Como Lake Park — is done, at least for now.

Erie County is bidding farewell to the goats who have been helping with landscaping for the past month.

The goats were part of a pilot program and ate overgrown brush and invasive plants in a small, fenced-off section of the park. They helped to clear areas that were tough for humans to clear without using chemicals.

The county spent $3,500 to see what the goats could do.

They ate invasive Japanese knotweed and can even eat poison ivy. Ridding the area of invasive species allows native plants to grow without competing with other plants.

