BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of Mandella Market on Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo was banking on Tim Hortons opening up inside his new store.

A couple of weeks ago he learned that was not happening, and he wants answers after building the store to the specifications with a drive-through for the popular coffee shop.

"There is no Tim Hortons in the area if you look at inner city," said Ahmed Saleh, owner of the convenience store and gas station.

He was initially told Tim Hortons was interested in the location. Rick Recckio, the broker and middleman between the two parties, learned the company put the project on hold because "it's too close together to a location that they are doing with Carl Paladino and Ellicott Development."

The location is an empty lot at the corner of William Street and Michigan Avenue, where residents have objected to a drive-through.

The difference between the two projects is there is a signed lease agreement at the William and Michigan site.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is sending a letter to the Tim Hortons corporate office asking for an explanation.

Pridgen addressed the matter briefly on the council floor.

"The business owner, I think, should have probably done a little bit more on his end legally," Pridgen said. "But that's not my call, at the end of the day we'd just like to make sure this establishment knows they are welcome all over the city of Buffalo."

Several people from the east side community attended a prayer vigil at the Broadway location to express concerns.

Recckio didn't rule out Tim Hortons, even though other businesses are inquiring about the location.

"I think it will come to fruition in the near future, if I don't find someone else in the meantime," he said.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Businessman wants to know why Tim Hortons won't come to east side

Truck slams into Tim Hortons in Tonawanda

Money raised for homeless man will be given back to community