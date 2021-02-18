Community supports Salamanca athletes with cardboard cutouts

For this season, there will be 85 "virtual" fans at basketball games and bowling tournaments.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Parents, relatives, classmates and community members are all individuals who usually sit in the stands and support the Salamanca Schools student athletes. But this year, they had to find a new way to show up to the games.

The Salamanca Athletic Department says they found a solution to the predicament of fans at sports games: they let parents, teachers, and community members buy cardboard cut outs with their faces on them.

For this season, there will be 85 "virtual" fans at basketball games and bowling tournaments. The standees were printed locally by JRSC Digital in Jamestown. State and local sports league officials would not allow in-person fans at winter sporting games due to COVID-19.