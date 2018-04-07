NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A Niagara Falls veteran needed help after he says a contractor took his money and ran without completing the job. Now, several Western New York companies are stepping up to fix his home and finish the project.

"Out of almost $12,000, I got a hole in my backyard full of water," Timothy Degenhardt said.

More than a year after signing a contract with Kson Properties, Degenhardt still doesn't have his new bedroom. Left with a torn up yard, a local company recently stepped in so Degenhardt and his wife, Colleen, don't lose another summer of enjoying their space.

"Bryk Plumbing came by and donated a thousand dollars worth of man labor and machinery and leveled out the ground and planted seeds, so I'm happy to just get my yard back," Degenhardt said.

They were trying to have a first floor bedroom put in before Degenhardt's knee replacement surgery. So last June, they used some of Degenhardt's retirement money and paid the contractor nearly $12,000 upfront.

"It was one thing right after another, and finally I asked him to give me a commitment date to finish, and that was October," Degenhardt said.

The Degenhardts took the contractor to small claims court and were awarded $5,000, which they're still trying to collect.

Meanwhile, word's gotten out and people are helping them.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me. They fixed our backyard so that we can walk now. Our trees are permanently gone, so we'll have to figure out what to do about that. But in the meantime, we have our yard back and I'm ecstatic," Colleeen Degenhardt said.

Degenhardt has this advice for anyone looking to hire someone for a home improvement project.

"Don't always rely on apps, do your research because you need to find out the facts before you hire somebody," he said. "If it's too good to be true, then you might want to question it."

Here is the list of companies that have already helped the couple:

Foundation Laborers Local 91 and Lafarge North America

Electrical IBEW 237 Niagara Falls and Legislator Mark Grozio

Heating H.W.Bryk and Sons plumbing and heating

Drawings David Guisiana Architects

Lawyer Nichols D’Angelo

Landscaping KJ Smith Enterprises



Niagara Falls City Councilman Kenny Tompkins is coordinating the effort to get Degenhardts help. They can use help getting wood, shingles, insulation, flooring, drywall, and siding. You can call Tompkins at 716-940-7092 if you are interested in helping.

