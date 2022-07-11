Community Services for Every1 seeking formal clothes donations for prom celebration

Donations of dresses, men's formal clothing, and gently worn shoes are being accepted until July 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community Services for Every1 is asking for help in creating a special night for the people they support.

For the first time since the pandemic, the agency is hosting a dance. It will be the second prom it has hosted.

The tradition of a prom was created when an individual shared he had never been to a prom and the staff who worked with him wanted to make that a reality.

To help attendees enjoy the event without the financial stress of buying a new outfit, Community Services for Every1 is looking for donations of formal or prom dresses, men's formal clothing, and gently worn shoes.

Donations can be dropped off at both Community Services for Every1 locations at either 180 Oak St in Buffalo or 1377 Abbott Rd in Lackawanna from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clothing donations will be accepted until July 20.

All clothing and shoe sizes are needed, but there is especially a need for plus-size garments.