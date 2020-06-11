Community Services for Every1 plans $18 million housing project

The nonprofit has been named designated developer by St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church to redevelop its former school building and property on Swinburne Street near the Broadway Market.

Plans for the mixed-use project include converting the school into the Apartments at the Lyceum, with 12 apartments set aside for survivors of domestic violence and additional units reserved for small families and people with visual or hearing impairments. The project will also use the existing commercial kitchen, gymnasium and cafeteria for agency programs aimed at skill-building and recreation services for youth and adults.