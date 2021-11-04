Community playground in Hamburg vandalized overnight; police seeking information from public

Vandals painted a blue swastika on playground equipment on Prospect Avenue.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Village of Hamburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the person or people responsible for vandalism at a community playground.

Police say the vandalism occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, April 10 to April 11.

The department posted pictures on their Facebook page showing a blue swastika and what appears to be blue paint markings on the playground equipment on Prospect Avenue in the village.

If you have any information about who is responsible, you should call the Village of Hamburg Police Department at (716) 649-4501 during normal business hours.