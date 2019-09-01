A new collaborative made up of eight non-profit organizations is moving to Buffalo's east side.

The project, which has been in progress for at least two years, will aim to address a variety of concerns including mental health and disability needs. The newly-confirmed location for the Human Services Collaborative is 1021 Broadway St., next door to the Broadway Market.

One of the organizations moving to the building is Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. Executive director Ken Houseknecht says he wants the collaborative to be a part of the positive changes he's seeing in the neighborhood.

"Together we can achieve more than we could ever achieve separately," Houseknecht told 2 On Your Side.

The building already houses offices for Jericho Road and Western New York MRI. This made 1021 Broadway St. and ideal location for the collaborative. Houseknecht is hoping the collaboration of all eight non-profits will help enhance the services offered by the organizations already there.

The other seven organizations in the Human Services Collaborative are: