Community Music School hosts annual summer party

The Community Music School will be hosting its annual summer party.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Music School invites the community to join them at its annual summer party.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, people can enjoy music, basket raffles, and more while benefitting from the Community Music School scholarship fund. The scholarship fund will help anyone in need of school aid the assistance.

Community Music School is a non-profit organization that has various programs such as individual lessons, group classes, performance ensembles, and music therapy services.

They serve more than 500 students throughout the Western New York area and believe anyone who has a genuine interest in music can benefit from the opportunity to pursue it.

The event will take place at their Delavan Ave location, and will also have food, and beverages for sale from Carbbiean Flavor Inc. and Kings & Queens ice cream.