Community Missions hosting interfaith prayer service for mental illness recovery

This is the 10th consecutive year the event has gone on, but it's happening virtually this year.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier will be holding its 10th annual interfaith prayer service, to raise awareness about mental illness and tear down the stigma that people often associate with it.

The service will feature music, readings and prayers offered by community leaders and leaders of different faith traditions. The event will be taking place on the Community Missions' Facebook page and will be cross-posted on social media channels of many local organizations.

"It is so critical that we, as a society, squarely face the challenge of ending the unnecessary stigma associated with mental illness," said Rev. Mark Breese, Agency Minister at Community Missions. "This service is an opportunity for the wonderfully diverse faith community in Niagara County to come together to pray for both the healing of those living with mental illness and to call for strong unified advocacy and community action to address the unnecessary injustice our neighbors living with mental illness too often face."