BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community members gathered Sunday together to help Tammy Lewenicht.

2 On Your Side first introduced you to Tammy on Wednesday, documenting her battle with stage-three sarcoma, and the fight for her life and for her 6-year-old daughter.

"She's probably the most humble people I've ever met. She never asks for a thing. She never has said, 'I'm in need.' She's never once made it about her. It's been about her daughter."

Tammy is now undergoing a second round of chemotherapy at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to battle this aggressive cancer.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo woman fighting cancer leans on community for support

Ride For Roswell holds kickoff event for to mark 24th season

FDA changes mammogram policies to provide women with breast density information