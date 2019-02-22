BUFFALO, N.Y. — February is Black History Month and an event celebrating the month was held Friday afternoon at City Hall.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown recognized eight members of the community for their achievements made throughout Western New York.

"This year we are honoring individuals who have demonstrated leadership, determination, and compassion, and whose efforts have helped make Buffalo a welcoming City of Opportunity for all people, where no one is left out, no one is left behind," said Mayor Brown.

• Arts Award - Edreys Wajed, visual and musical artist

• Arts Award – John Baker, artist, graphic designer, musician, and art teacher

• Community Service Award – Former Buffalo Common Council Member Clifford Bell, lawmaker, entrepreneur, and activist

• Education Award – Dr. Barbara Seals Nevergold, President, Buffalo Board of Education

• Education Award - Demario Strickland, Principal, Harvey Austin School #97

• Family Award – the late Blondine Elizabeth Harvin, Founder of GiGi’s Restaurant, and her family

• Faith-Based Award – Rachel McCarley, a clinical psychotherapist and founder of Rachel’s Experience, a nonprofit organization that helps women, families, and communities prevent diseases, and promotes cognitive health and spirituality

• Healthcare Award - Dr. Adekunle "Kunle" Odunsi, Deputy Director, Chair of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology, and Executive Director of the Center for Immunotherapy and Co-Leader of the Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy research program, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

• Military/Law Enforcement Award – Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood