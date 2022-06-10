Community meeting Thursday to discuss Build Back Bailey Streetscape project

The meeting is scheduled for October 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Community Charter School.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University District and other City of Buffalo residents are invited to a community feedback meeting to discuss the Build Back Bailey Streetscape project.

The meeting is set for Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Avenue in Buffalo. The meeting is being hosted by University District council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

The City of Buffalo released project proposals and survey results and shared the information with residents at workshops in September. Initial feedback was used to develop design alternatives for the project on Bailey Avenue from Winspear Avenue to Kensington Avenue.

A second survey will be available until October 31, 2022 so the public to provide feedback on the design alternatives.

The project will include improvements by the Buffalo Sewer Authority and improvements to water and electric lines and other utilities. There will be new lighting, trees, and sidewalks, along with new pavement, striping, and traffic signals.