LANCASTER, N.Y. — Neighbors in Lancaster can learn more about a new waste and recycling program.

The plan was approved earlier this month by the town board.

Two new totes will be delivered to each home between January 28th and February 28th, but the plan goes in effect February 1st. Each unit will receive a trash cart with a black lid and a recycling cart with a red lid.

The new program could change the day your garbage is picked up. You should check with the town's recycling website for more information.

Tonight's meeting is at 7pm at Town Hall.