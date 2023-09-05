Community meeting held for Ralph Wilson Park development

City leaders held the meeting with the community to open up the dialogue about what neighbors want to see happen there.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a meeting held Tuesday night to give an update on the construction of Ralph Wilson Park along the waterfront of Buffalo's West Side.

"The community designed this park and now we want the community to be informed about the park. This has been a neighborhood park for generations and we want it to remain a neighborhood park and we want it to be vibrant and thriving," Katie Campos, Executive Director, of Ralph Wilson Park said.

Major League Baseball and the MLB players association have sponsored some of the fields at the park.