City, school, and health officials will gather Thursday morning for a news conference to discuss a plan to improve access to healthy food in the Cataract City.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. at 2616 Highland Avenue, the future home of the African Heritage Food Co-op.

The Niagara Falls "Healthy Food Healthy People" (HFHP) work group is focusing on four key areas: economic development, agriculture, education, and healthy neighborhoods.

Their goal is to eliminate food deserts — urban areas in which good-quality, fresh food is hard to buy or too expensive — and improve health through community gardens, farmers markets, and by getting people more engaged when it comes to their food sources.

They want people to learn where their food comes from and even help grow their own food.

More than 400 residents voiced their ideas and concerns to help develop the so-called food action plan.

In a 2016 survey of over 350 residents, HFHP found that 20-25% of people living in the North End, South End, and Hyde Park neighborhoods reported that they often ran out of food and didn't have enough money to buy more.

Nearly three-quarters of those who responded said they have eaten food grown in the community, and 20% said they are interested in growing their own food.

Half of residents in the North End have to travel more than 30 minutes to buy their food; 27% say they travel more than 45 minutes.