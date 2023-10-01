Community leaders honored at Black Achievers Awards

​More than 1,000 people were in attendance celebrating the achievements of African Americans in the Western New York community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 51st Annual Black Achievers awards was held this weekend at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Fifty community leaders were honored with awards. They are given to those who enlighten, educate, motivate and inspire the community.

In addition, six others received special awards. They are Michelle Austin Brown (Family Values Award), Brian K. Freeman (Irene Bellamy Musician Award), Bilal S. Akram (Media Award), Dr. Catherine Collins (Legend's Award), Dr. Steve Soute (President's Award) and Willie Hutch Jones (Mayor's Youth Award).