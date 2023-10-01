x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Community leaders honored at Black Achievers Awards

​More than 1,000 people were in attendance celebrating the achievements of African Americans in the Western New York community.
Credit: Provided
Indera V. Mims received the Black Achievers award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 51st Annual Black Achievers awards was held this weekend at the Buffalo Convention Center. 

More than 1,000 people were in attendance celebrating the achievements of African Americans in the Western New York community. 

Fifty community leaders were honored with awards.  They are given to those who enlighten, educate, motivate and inspire the community. 

In addition, six others received special awards.  They are Michelle Austin Brown (Family Values Award), Brian K. Freeman (Irene Bellamy Musician Award), Bilal S. Akram (Media Award), Dr. Catherine Collins (Legend's Award), Dr. Steve Soute (President's Award) and Willie Hutch Jones (Mayor's Youth Award).

For more information, https://buffaloblackachievers.org/

Credit: Provided
Bruce S. Warrick receives Black Achievers Award

More Videos

In Other News

Annual Supper in the Street event raises money for Kevin Guest House

Before You Leave, Check This Out