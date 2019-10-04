BUFFALO, N.Y. — An open house will be held Wednesday night so the public can see the top 25 design plans for the DL&W Corridor and vote on their favorites.

The event is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the M&T Center Atrium, 575 Main Street in Buffalo. The presentation is set for 7 p.m.

More than 100 proposals were initially submitted from across the region, the country, and even from around the world. The one that receives the most votes will win the Community Choice Award.

The plan is for the old DL&W Corridor to be transformed into a new greenway and nature trail. The former rail line begins near the mouth of the Buffalo River at Canalside and the old terminal of the same name.

The corridor runs on an elevated berm for 1.5 miles east through The Valley, Old First Ward, and Perry neighborhoods and reconnects with the river near South Park Avenue.

The Western New York Land Conservancy wants the spot to become a new multi-use trail and linear park that's a destination for people in Buffalo and beyond. The group wants the plan to stay true to Buffalo's history and heritage while paving the way for revitalization and a restored ecosystem.

