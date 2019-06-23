HAMBURG, N.Y. — A family in Hamburg lost their home to a fire a few days ago. Now the community is rallying behind them to help.

The family told 2 On Your Side that the fire has caused a great heartache for their young children, including a 2-year-old.

They were out at the movies together when they got a call that there house on Mount Vernon Boulevard in Hamburg was on fire.

In just two days a fundraising page has raised more than $2,000 for the family, and they just want to thank the community for the support.

They say right now they are just taking it day by day and are thankful they were not home when the fire started.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

$1 million needed to paint Hamburg Water Tower

PS 43 Lovejoy School of Discovery holds fundraiser for teacher with cancer

'Hungry to Help' fundraiser raises money for new nonprofit