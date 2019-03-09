BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several city of Buffalo organizations joined together to help kick start the school year.

Buffalo FATHERS, Buffalo Peacemakers, Knowing My Worth! Inc., Hot Hair Salon and Spa, and the business community created a partnership to help kids in need.

The local groups collected donations to help make sure kids didn't go to school unprepared. Members of the local organizations worked together Tuesday morning to give away book bags full of supplies, as well as food, shoes, and clothing to kids and families.

The back-to-school giveaway also hosted a toy gun exchange, allowing parents and kids to bring in a variety of toy guns in exchange for non-violent toys. In exchange for a toy gun, kids could pick out basketballs, footballs, board games, or books.

"This is important to show unity in the community because we have a lot of shootings going on," said Lonzell Wiley of Buffalo Peacemakers. "We're just trying to show that we care and that together we can work together and all get it done."

