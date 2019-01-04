LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — Deb and Stewart Ritchie lost their organic farm to a fire in November.

The Richies boasted their Native Offerings Farm, which raised organic vegetables and meat.

On Sunday, members of the community, including local restaurateurs and chefs, came together to help recover some of what they lost.

Sunday's event featured live music, basket raffles, and a silent auction to help Native Offerings rebuild.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

WNY helps farmers rebuild following fire at Native Offerings Farm

Ride For Roswell holds kickoff event for to mark 24th season

Buffalo woman fighting cancer leans on community for support