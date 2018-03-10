AMHERST, N.Y. – Mandi Wahlers is a wife of a combat veteran and a mother of two young children. Now, she is in the battle of her life.

Wahlers is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, but she's not in this fight alone.

"I always saw her sitting outside, and I always thought one day I need to figure out a way to talk to her," said Mandi’s husband, Mike Wahlers.

Mike and Mandi Wahlers met in middle school.

"One day, I decided to throw my telephone number out the bus window, and sure enough, she gave me a call a couple weeks later," said Mike.

They dated off and on and eventually got married when Mike got out of basic training for the U.S. Army.

"When things weren't always easy for me growing up, she was there," he said. "When I was deployed, she was there. She was there when I got home. I was wounded on my first tour, and she was the first person I called. And when I got home, and things weren't easy, she was there. Never gave up. That's who she is."

And Mandi is definitely not giving up now that she's in the battle of her life. Doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor this summer. Surgery removed 80% of the tumor, but removing the rest would've been too risky.

"The hardest part was when we told our son that we had to shave her head. So, he didn't want that. And, the next morning when he saw it, it hit him hard," says Mike.

For Mike, Mandi and their two kids, their support system of friends is vital as she goes through chemo and radiation.

"I don't have any brothers, so he is, really I consider him like a brother to me," says Stephen Siulc.

Siulc is helping to organize a big fundraiser for the family at the VFW Post in Hamburg this month. It'll help the family financially since Mandi is taking a leave of absence from her job as an ultra sound tech.

"Cancer doesn't affect one person, it impacts the entire family. The kids, the husband, everyone around you, the friends, everyone's affected by it," said Siulc.

Mike says while it's the toughest thing they've ever gone through as a family, they're staying strong thanks to their friends.

"What message would she want to give everyone watching tonight?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"Never give up. There's always light at the end of the tunnel," says Mike.

The fundraiser is at the VFW post in Hamburg at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the Wahlers.

© 2018 WGRZ