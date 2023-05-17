Community conversation event held to talk about Frederick Olmsted and Dr. King's philosophies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Museum of Science hosted a community conversation Tuesday night to explore social justice and parks.
Several speakers talked about the designs of Frederick Law Olmsted and how his green space philosophies align with the beliefs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"We are hoping that through this conversation we can learn and explore together how these public spaces are serving our community and how we as stewards can be better stewards as time goes on how we can learn from the community and also serve our community especially when these spaces are meant to be there for people to use," Zhi Ting Phua, Director of Inclusion and Engagement said.
She also said even though the two leaders never crossed paths the intersection of their beliefs is what makes Buffalo's parks so great today.