Community leaders discuss starting block clubs in the Masten district

Officials said it's all about building a sense of community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community leaders and neighbors on Monday night discussed starting block clubs in the Masten district tonight, especially around Fillmore Avenue.

The informational meeting happened at the CAO Rafi Greene Resource Center.

At the meeting, there were resources available for anyone interested in starting a block club in their own neighborhood.

"Block clubs are important because they are the meat and potatoes of a community. They are the heartbeat of the community. Statistics and data show that communities with block clubs have a lot less violence because there are eyes in the street and they know that folks are invested in the community and again they're safer," said Ulysees Wingo Sr, Masten District council member.