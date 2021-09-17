Community Build of All-Inclusive Playground in Lewiston happening this weekend

On Friday and Saturday, the community can come together to help build the new playground and at Marilyn Toohey Park.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — This weekend, the community can come together to help build a new all-inclusive playground in Lewiston.

The community build of the playground in Marilyn Toohey Park is taking place Friday and Saturday. The playground and splashpad will be accessible by everyone.

"As a recreation program provider, having access to an all-inclusive playground will give our recreation leaders a venue in which to provide even more opportunities for ALL our participants to take advantage of. This all-inclusive playground will also enable our park patrons with disabilities another environment outside of school in which to interact with their peers. Parks and playgrounds bring people together, this all-inclusive park has the power to enhance opportunities for families across the region," the Village of Lewiston wrote about the project on their website.

Work by the community has already started on the playground.

The playground will be located along with Lewiston Waterfront and Niagara River Gorge. The village hopes the park will provide another recreation opportunity for visitors to the area.