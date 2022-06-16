Community Beer Works donating proceeds from Good Neighbor IPA to Ride for Roswell

CBW is partnering with Tops to raise funds for the Ride now through July 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you want to support the Ride for Roswell, but are more into beer drinking than bike riding, Community Beer Works (CBW) is holding a fundraiser that may interest you.

CBW is partnering with Tops to raise money for the Ride to Roswell during its Good Neighbor Summer 2022 Program.

Now through July 4, proceeds from every Good Neighbor IPA six-pack sold at Tops will be donated to the Ride. The beer is described as having "prominent notes of tropical citrus and pineapple atop a soft malt base."

“Western New York is a community like no other. We have an ingrained instinct to seek opportunities to work together and build partnerships that ladder up to achieving bigger goals. Together in partnership with Tops, we’re doing just that,” Community Beer Works Co-Founder Chris Smith said. “Good Neighbor IPA is more than just a beer — it’s the embodiment of this spirit, which Community Beer Works and our customers stand for: good neighbors.”

CBW and Tops will donate a $1 each from the sale of each Good Neighbor IPA six-pack

“Tops is proud to partner once again with Community Beer Works to support the Ride for Roswell with the sale of Good Neighbor IPA at area Tops locations,” Tops Friendly Markets Community Relations Specialist Courtney Mailhot said. “This is a fun and engaging way for the community to come together to support the Ride on another level.”

People who buy six-packs will also be able to participate in daily prize drawings.