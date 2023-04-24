Community Beer Works announces 2nd location

The new brewery will be in Elmwood Village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the 11 year anniversary of Community Beer Works, the brewer announced a new taproom in the works.

“Over the last 11 years, Community Beer Works has worked towards fostering a sense of togetherness and place that brings people together through the love of good beer. By opening a second location, we can extend this mission to even more people,” said Community Beer Works President & Co-Founder Chris Smith in a press release.

“Cheers to everyone who has made this milestone accomplishment possible and to seeing everyone soon at our new location!”

The second location will go in at 976 Elmwood Avenue. The 5,260 square foot space will offer park-friendly entrees and to-go options.

A tentative opening date has been set for fall 2023.

The announcement of the new location came at Community Beer Works' 11-year anniversary party. The company also announced the addition of Tim Czarnetzki as the director of operations.