Community asked to help locate missing vulnerable woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People Inc. is asking the public for help in locating one of their clients, who has been missing.

Marilyn Hill, 57, lives in North Buffalo. Officials say Hill did not return from an outing in downtown Buffalo, which is unusual for her.

They say Hill is a vulnerable person, and community independent.

She is described as a Black female, 5'6" tall and weighs about 200 lbs. She was last seen the morning of May 12. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing jeans and a cream, brown and black sweatshirt.