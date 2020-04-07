Community Action Organization of Western New York to host virtual meat raffle

The virtual meat and veggie raffle 'Chillin' and Grillin' will take place on July 28. Tickets are $50.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many events are going virtual this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest event to go online is called "Chillin' and Grillin'," which is a virtual meat and veggie raffle.

The Community Action Organization of Western New York planned on holding a meat raffle back in March, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Now the Community Action Organization is hosting the virtual raffle on July 28 to help raise funds for its programming during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tickets are $50 and include entries to all 12 rounds of the drawings. Each round has three spins, having three winners every round. It also includes entry into three bonus rounds, entry for a gift card raffle, and entry in a 50/50 drawing.

Add-on opportunities will also be available. This includes grand prize tickets for a 5 foot cubic freezer full of meet and a 4K UHD Smart LED Roku TV, as well as extra tickets for the 50/50 raffle.

Meats will be provided by Pellicano's Marketplace and will include steaks, chicken, burgers, sausage, eggs, bacon, brisket filet, lobster, turkey, ribs and hot dogs. Corn, tomatoes, squash, and potatoes will also be provided.

The says ticket numbers will be randomly generated and assigned at the close of ticket sales. Ticket holders will receive an email from CAO with their assigned numbers at that time.

Art from Arty Party will be spinning the big wheel live on his Facebook page on July 28. Ticket holders do not need to be tuned in online to win.