Common council approves installation of LED streetlights

The department of public works will look into buying streetlights from National Grid and converting the entire system to LED technology.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has passed a resolution to support the installation of LED lights in the city's streetlight system.

“The purchase of the streetlight system has been in negotiations for a couple of years now,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

“So I am excited to invite various stakeholders into the Community Development committee to discuss the progress of the talks and the feasibility of getting this done. LED street lighting has so many benefits – from increased illumination to energy and cost savings. I thank my colleagues who joined onto this resolution.”

According to the release, this action builds upon an initiative from 2019 in which Mayor Byron Brown announced the intent to buy all city streetlights from National Grid and convert them.

“I am happy to join my colleagues in promoting a unified, LED streetlight system,” said Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan J. Bollman.

“Converting to more efficient technology allows us to save money and promote better visibility during nighttime.”