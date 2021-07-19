Commemorative ticket celebrates Major League Baseball in Buffalo

The tickets are customizable with the attendee's section, row, seat and game date. Tickets are available for pre-order now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soon Major League Baseball in Buffalo will be a thing of the past. If you were able to attend one of the games, local apparel company 26 Shirts wants to make sure you have a keepsake to celebrate the summer of Major League Baseball in Buffalo.

26 Shirts is selling commemorative tickets as a keepsake for fans who went to the games.

The tickets are printed on silk coated cover stock and are fully customizable with the attendee's section, row, seat and game date.

The keepsake tickets give back to the community, with a portion of the proceeds going to Feed More WNY.