Coming 2Gether for Pets; help feed WNY animals

The donations support FeedMore WNY’s AniMeals program, which provides dog and cat food to people in our community who need help feeding their animals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, July 16th, 2 On Your Side is partnering with FeedMore WNY and Delta Sonic to help collect pet food.

You can drop off donations of cash or pet food between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the four Delta Sonic locations listed below.

1355 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

4817 Transit Road, Lancaster

1264 Main St., Buffalo

350 Langner Road, West Seneca

The donations support FeedMore WNY’s AniMeals program, which provides dog and cat food to people in our community who need help feeding their animals – because when people are hungry, their pets are too.