Coming 2Gether for Pets; help feed WNY animals

The donations support FeedMore WNY’s AniMeals program, which provides dog and cat food to people in our community who need help feeding their animals.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, July 16th, 2 On Your Side is partnering with FeedMore WNY and Delta Sonic to help collect pet food.

You can drop off donations of cash or pet food between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the four  Delta Sonic locations listed below.

  • 1355 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
  • 4817 Transit Road, Lancaster
  • 1264 Main St., Buffalo
  • 350 Langner Road, West Seneca

You can also donate online or by texting. More information is available of the FeedMore WNY website.