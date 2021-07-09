Coming 2Gether for Pets; help feed WNY animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, July 16th, 2 On Your Side is partnering with FeedMore WNY and Delta Sonic to help collect pet food.
You can drop off donations of cash or pet food between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the four Delta Sonic locations listed below.
- 1355 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
- 4817 Transit Road, Lancaster
- 1264 Main St., Buffalo
- 350 Langner Road, West Seneca
The donations support FeedMore WNY’s AniMeals program, which provides dog and cat food to people in our community who need help feeding their animals – because when people are hungry, their pets are too.
You can also donate online or by texting. More information is available of the FeedMore WNY website.