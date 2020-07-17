Comet that only comes every 6,800 years will be visible Friday for WNY-ers

The comet C/2020 F3, better known as NEOWISE, should be visible tonight for Buffalonians, according to the Buffalo Museum of Science.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Western New Yorkers who love the sky and the stars: a comet that is only seen every 6,800 years should be visible just after sunset.

The comet C/2020 F3, better known as NEOWISE, should be visible tonight for Buffalonians, according to the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The Museum of Science added that this is a really special opportunity because the material that makes up NEOWISE dates back 4.6 billion years ago, to the origin of our solar system.

Space.com says your best bet at seeing it is waiting 45 minutes after sunset, and looking northwest under the Big Dipper.

While sky conditions in Buffalo will be favorable, you'll probably want to get away from city lights to see this comet best.

Viewing NEOWISE tonight? Make sure to tag us in your photos with #BeOn2