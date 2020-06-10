Columns restored at Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

The columns are believed to date back to 1865.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most beloved cultural sites is being restored back to its former glory.

Northwood Historic Restoration has been reconstructing and repairing the columns at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site over the past two years, and the last three columns were reinstalled on Tuesday.

The project is in partnership between the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site and the National Parks Service to bring the majestic century and a half old Greek columns back to their former glory. The columns are believed to date back to 1865.

"The columns themselves do date back to when the building was constructed, and so after 150 years of Buffalo winters they definitely needed some repair," said Lindsey Visser, development and communications manager.

And that work has been completed in time for the 50th anniversary celebrations at the site starting next September.