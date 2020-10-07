Columbus statue removed from Buffalo's Columbus Park

The statue of Christopher Columbus was removed early Friday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Friday morning the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from the park bearing his name in the City of Buffalo.

Crews were working to remove the statue around 5 a.m. Earlier this month the statue was vandalized when paint was thrown across it's base. It's not clear who removed the statue or if the removal of the statue is permanent.

They removing the Columbus statue from Columbus park pic.twitter.com/Ug3jivrRXO — What should we as black people do? (@afropick3000) July 10, 2020

The statue has faced criticism in the past and protesters have called for it's removal as recently as last month.