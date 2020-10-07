Columbus statue removed from Buffalo's Columbus Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Friday morning the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from the park bearing his name in the City of Buffalo.
Crews were working to remove the statue around 5 a.m. Earlier this month the statue was vandalized when paint was thrown across it's base. It's not clear who removed the statue or if the removal of the statue is permanent.
The statue has faced criticism in the past and protesters have called for it's removal as recently as last month.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are learned. The city will hold an update at 8:45 a.m. It will be streamed on WGRZ.com