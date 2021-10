Owner Rami Abdellatif hopes to lease out his Packard Road restaurant to another operator.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Colosso Taco is closing its doors in Niagara Falls on Nov. 4, with plans to return in a new location in 12 to 18 months a few miles away.

Owner Rami Abdellatif said he’ll move the restaurant to 8601 Niagara Falls Blvd., where he owns a former motel property that will be partially demolished to make room for a new restaurant.

Meantime, he hopes to lease out his Packard Road restaurant to another operator.