Colorful mural coming to 201 Ellicott St. project

Albright Knox and Ciminelli Real Estate say the large-scale public art will be on the building's facade.

Downtown Buffalo will soon be getting another mural.

Albright-Knox and Ciminelli Real Estate say work will get started Tuesday on the large-scale public artwork that will grace the facade of the 201 Ellicott St. project.

Texas-based artist Josef Kristofoletti is set to create a bright, colorful mural on the building's north side. The work is expected to take about 18 days to complete.

Kristofoletti was born in Transylvania and his work primarily consists of murals that address ideas about nature, technology, space and architecture.

“The Public Art Initiative is delighted to be working with Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation on yet another bright and exciting mural for Western New Yorkers,” said Aaron Ott, Curator of Public Art at the Albright-Knox. “Each year brings with it a full slate of new projects, and this year is no different. We are thrilled to be working with an artist of Josef’s caliber, and can’t wait to see his design completed.”

