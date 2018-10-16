BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo's Colored Musicians Club is celebrating a special distinction as of Monday.

The club has been added to the New York State list of Historic Preservation Sites, as well as the National Historic Preservation Registry.

"This is great day for the City of Buffalo, but also for the history of the Colored Musicians Club," said Otis Barker, with the city of Buffalo's Community Services & Recreational Programming. "We've had some outstanding performers perform here, and now we've got the opportunity to affect the lives of our children with this designation."

The Colored Musicians Club is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to research on the history of jazz in Buffalo, jazz preservation, education and other things of jazz music and African-American Historic interests. It was founded in 1917, but didn't move to its current location on Broadway until 1934.

