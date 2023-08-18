Colored Girls Bike Too open bike shop on Jefferson Avenue

The shop is called Holistic Cycles, and it also has a free mobility bank for those who can't afford a means of transportation.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 1353 Jefferson Avenue is now home to a bike shop thanks to Colored Girls Bike Too (CGBT).

"We've done it for the community," said Jalonda Hill, founder and president of CGBT.

The bike shop is called Holistic Cycles and is a for-profit shop where you can buy a bike, bike gear or get your bike repaired for an affordable price.

But all the money made will fund a free mobility bank also inside that the community can use.

"That's where we'll giveaway free bikes, wheelchairs, scooters and different mobility options for free because we realize that some people just can't afford anything or any mobility options," Hill said.

"We have that accessibility for the entire community to get whatever they need here instead of going out to Williamsville or out to East Aurora. Everything is centralized so they don't have to go far. A lot of people don't have vehicles," said Shauntel Douglas, secretary of CGBT.

The bike shop and its mobility bank are the first phase of a larger project Colored Girls Bike Too is trying to bring to Jefferson Avenue.

Founder and president Jalonda Hill says the organization will eventually work on a capital campaign, which is likely going to need over $1 million, to bring a Holistic Mobility Hub to the area.

It would also include a wellness center and travel hub as well. CGBT is also advocating for better infrastructure, including bike lanes, in the area.

As for the bike shop, Hill says the hope is to one day turn it into a co-op.

"We committed ourselves to ensuring that we will continue to support this area after 5/14 but even before that happened," Hill said.