Collision Masters to donate car to veteran at Army Navy college football game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you watch this Saturday's Army Navy college football game, you might see a Western New York connection.
That's because Collision Masters will be giving away a vehicle to a veteran in conjunction with the game.
Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro owns the business and says he was contacted by Chevrolet and the USAA to help make it happen.
He says his team was honored to help get a 2021 Chevy Tahoe ready for delivery this week.
"This is going to be transported (Wednesday), and be heading to Philadelphia for the unveiling. And then from Philadelphia, it's going to end up going to California where the recipient will be able to drive the vehicle. I do know that when it does arrive in California, the vehicle is going to be outfitted with special controls so the recipient can actually drive the vehicle. He does have some disabilities from the Iraq war," Todaro said.
This Saturday marks the 123rd Army Navy game and it kicks off in Philadelphia at 3 p.m.