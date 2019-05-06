AMHERST, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo police officer is recovering at the hospital after a crash on Wednesday evening.

A UB spokesperson says the officer was assisting Amherst police around 6 p.m. when the police cruiser was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened near the intersection of Grover Cleveland Highway and Maynard Drive.

The cruiser's lights and sirens were active when the accident occurred. The UB officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver's injuries have not been confirmed at this time.

Amherst police are investigating the crash.