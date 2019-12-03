BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Town of Collins woman faces up to seven years in prison for a fatal crash last September that killed another driver and injured his 11-year-old passenger.

Allyson Rollek is charged with vehicular manslaughter. The Erie County District Attorney's office says she was driving west on Creek Rd. in the Town of Concord when she crossed over the double yellow line and hit an eastbound car head on. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, 66-year-old Ralph Spaulding, was killed.

Deputies at the scene detected Rollek's speech and behavior was consistent with drug use. A subsequent blood test detected the presence of fentanyl.

Rollek was arraigned by Town of Concord Justice Timothy Frank and released on her own recognizance. Her license was also revoked.