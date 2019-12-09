It looks like Chris Collins' insider trading case might be delayed even more.

Collins was in court in Manhattan Thursday morning, where he pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment.

The judge said that the trial will start February 3, but potentially only for Collins' son and another defendant.

Collins would go on trial later in 2020 as the court deals with delays from the more complicated case against the congressman.

Collins says he thinks there should only be one trial.

